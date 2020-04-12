Billy Joe Gatlin, 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN and formerly of Morton’s Gap, KY, diedApril 8, 2020.
Mr. Gatlin was a member of First Baptist Church of Morton’s Gap, and First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. He was very active in his church and community in Morton’s Gap before moving to Mt. Juliet. He worked most of his life as a coal miner at Peabody Coal Company’s, River Queen Mine. He was an accomplished carpenter, and he enjoyed coaching youth baseball. He was widely recognized for his compassion and tireless work for his Church, community, and others. He led the effort to build the first youth baseball field in Mortons Gap. Mr. Gatlin was the son of the late, William Junior and Mary Rose Scott Gatlin. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Marilou Gatlin, and step-brother, Lairy Nofsinger.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Gatlin; children: Paula Gatlin, Greg (Paula) Gatlin, Alan (Stephanie) Gatlin and Steve Gatlin; sister, Sylvia Moore; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in Madisonville, KY with Bandy Funeral Home assisting, and Pastor Len Young officiating
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Samaritjanspurse.org or PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
