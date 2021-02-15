Billy Joe Sailor, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 10, 2021.
Billy was a stone mason and a farmer. He made sausage and sold his produce in the Gladeville area for many years.
He is survived by: daughter – America (Shane Bratton) Henry; grandchildren – Jacob (Dayle) Sailor and Kailey Henry; and great-grandchild – Lakyn Sailor.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Damond Bragg officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jacob Sailor, Wyatt Hughes, Ben Knihtila, John Clifton, Randy Savage and Gary Vanstorch.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com