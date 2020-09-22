Billy Lee Sullivan, age 70 of Lebanon passed away September 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Billy J and Opaline Sullivan.
Billy is survived by his wife Sharon M Sullivan; daughters Shelley Sullivan Egly, Lindsey (Robert) McCue and Beckey (David) Vanderpool. He loved the Lord, was a loving husband of 47 years, dedicated Daddy and proud Papa to his seven granddaughters Mallory, Ansley, Karis, Ruby, Olivia, Addie and Winnie.
The family will have a private service. In memory, donations may be made to TN Baptist Children's Homes or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
