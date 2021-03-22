Billy Lynn Fitts age 71 of the Norene Community, died Sunday morning At Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 6, 1949 in McMinnville, he was the son of the late William Thomas Fitts and Dorothy Payne Fitts and was preceded in death by sisters, Maggie Parsley, Doris Roberts and Linda Shaw and a brother, Thomas Fitts, Jr. He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Bill was a shift supervisor Marrs Pet Foods in Lebanon and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a fan of Vanderbilt Athletics, especially Vanderbilt Baseball.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Bettye Williams Fitts of Norene; daughters, Laurie (Andy) Vann of Lebanon and Keri (Lee) Wilkerson of Carthage; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Vann; sister, Tammy (Armond) Hooper of Defeated; brothers, Jimmy (Lynn) Fitts of Crossville and Elmer (Mickie) Fitts of Alexandria.
Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 for graveside services and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Norene. Nephews served as pallbearers. The family wishes to thank the Vanderbilt Cardiology Team and the nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for all their love and care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Cardiology in Bill’s memory. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318
Mr. Michael O. Grandstaff, age 67 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Grandstaff will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Avveduti officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 2-7 PM and Wednesday after 11 AM.
Born September 18, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, he is the son of the late Odell and Louise Underwood Grandstaff. He retired from Middle Tennessee Electric, and was a Baptist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hawkes Grandstaff on September 13, 2011.
He is survived by two daughters: Denise (Joey) Davis and Tanya Givens; grandchildren: Tiffany Ledbetter, Jacob Davis, Nathen Davis, Jayda Givens, and Jenia Givens; brother and sister in law, Franklin and Frances Grandstaff; and nephews: Jonathan Grandstaff and Andrew Grandstaff.
June Louise Haines, age 85, of Mt Juliet, TN passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
June was born on June 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Josephine Canick. She married Charles E. Haines on September 22, 1956 in Chicago. She enjoyed reading, drawing with pastels and anything the color purple. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Craig Haines.
She is survived by: children — Charles Haines of Sandy, Utah and Sandy (Scott) Frazier of Mt Juliet; grandchildren — Brandise, Christopher and Connor; great-grandchildren — Gauge, Cassius, Athena and Issac; sister — Louise Detwiler of Urbana, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Brandon Murphy, age 37 of Lebanon passed away March 17, 2021.
Funeral services for Brandon were 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Delashmit officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM and Monday after 11 AM.
Born May 19, 1983, in Wilson County, he is the son of Mona Johnson Murphy and the late Fred Smith “Smitty” Murphy. He worked in landscaping. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Winn Murphy; grandmothers, Ruth Garton and Mary Lee York, and grandfathers, Fred Murphy, Johnny Thomas Johnson, and Jasper Winford Garton; and aunts, Patricia Clemmons and Bonnie Wells.
He is survived by three children: Tamryn Lee Murphy, Weston Smith Murphy, and Zane Thomas Murphy; mother, Mona Johnson Murphy; sister, Drenda (Charles) Sorrells; brother, John (Nicole) Murphy; nieces & Nephews: J. R., Molly & Victoria Murphy, and Chloe Sorrells; cousins, Shane & Timmy Wells; Brian, Jeff, Cory & Brad Clemmons, Brandy Tomlinson, and Melissa Clemmons.
Barbara Jean Stallings, age 81 of Hermitage, TN, died March 18, 2021.
Barbara was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, James Woodson Hatcher, Sr. and Mallie Elizabeth Lanius Hatcher. She was a member of Mt. Juliet church of Christ. Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping and flower gardening. She also enjoyed attended events at the American Legion Post #88 and the Donelson Fifty Forward Senior Citizens Center. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husbands, Dewey C. Slusher, Sr. and Douglas Stallings; son – Chad E. Slusher and brothers, James Woodson Hatcher, Jr. and Tennessee Hatcher.
She is survived by: children – Dewey Slusher, Sr., Corey T. (Michele) Slusher and Cathy (Arel) Hayes; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Interment followed at Leeville Cemetery. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Daniel Wayne McClellan, age 58 of Nashville, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Dan was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Gerald W. McClellan and Dorothy Louise Taylor McClellan. He attended Dupont High School.
He is survived by: sisters – Deborah (James) Martin and Cathy (Tom) Cheney; and six nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Glenda Anderson age 69 of Mt. Juliet, died Monday evening, March 15, 2021 at Trevecca Cent for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville.
Born Dec. 31, 1951 in Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Junior Adams and Mildred Gregory Adams and was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Jo Adams. She was a former cafeteria worker for Metropolitan Nashville Schools. Glenda is survived by her husband, Brodie Anderson of Mt. Juliet; children, Brodie (Frances) Anderson, Jr. of Watertown, Angie Anderson and Kevin Anderson both of Mt. Juliet, Louann Sanders of Smithville; grandchildren, Daniel, Dillion and Dalton Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Tyler Greeson, Brittany Haley, Alicia Tombs, Selena Anderson; several great grandchildren; sisters, Gayle Wright and Michelle McCarty; brother, Dennis (Carlene) Adams; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday. Interment at Jennings Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.
James Merritt Graves age 80, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Merritt was born in Seminole, OK and was the son of the late, James Herman Graves and Gladys Elaine Merritt Graves. He grew up in the east Texas oil field of Joinerville. Merritt graduated from Gaston High School. He went on to earn his BS degree from Stephen F. Austin College in Nacoqdoches, TX, his Master’s degree from Whitter College in Whitter, CA and his PhD from Texas A&M in College Station, TX. Merritt taught school in California, Texas and Tennessee. In Tennessee, he taught at Apollo, Murrell Special School, Glencliff High School and Peabody College. Merritt retired from teaching in 2002. He was a CHYAA softball coach in Crieve Hall for many years and served on the CHYAA Board of Directors. Merritt established the Special Olympics program at Glencliff High School and continued to be involved with Special Olympics at Wilson Central High School even after he retired. After his retirement, he also taught GED classes at the Davidson County Jail, spent time researching family history and writing books. Merritt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Trathen (DD530) and the USS Galveston (CLG) during the Vietnam War. Merritt retired as a LTJG in 1966 after two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the USS Trathen Association and served as President for four years. Merritt was also a member of the Retired Officers Association and the Military Officers Association of America. He was an Honor Flight participant, a trip to Washington, DC honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Merritt was a member of Victory Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Lee Graves; brother, Tom Graves; sister-in-law, Janie Young and brothers-in-law, Jerry Young and Jimmy Boyd.
He is survived by: wife of 57 ½ years – Barbara Graves; daughters – Melissa (Darren) Elrod and Merri Kay Graves; sister – Kay Graves; sister-in-law – Virginia Graves; granddaughters – Paxton Elrod and Piper Elrod; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Gaston Museum or Special Olympics.
Ida Charlene Overstreet Bond, age 74 of Old Hickory, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Charlene was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, William T. Overstreet and Lurline Ferguson Overstreet. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and the Red Hat Society. Charlene enjoyed square dancing and was a former member of the Music City Singles Square Dance Club and the Wilson County Squares. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. “Junior” Bond and her siblings, William, Marshall and Mamie.
She is survived by: son – David Ray (Deborah) Bond; daughters – Ginger Renea (Dennis) Black and Kay Rochelle (Timothy) Wade; sister – Norma Castaneda; grandchildren – David Joshua Bond, Rachel Ray Couch (Terrance) Gibbs and Marina Lynn Bond; great-grandchildren – Terrance “Sonny” Gibbs and Layla Kay Gibbs.
Funeral services were conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Billie Friel officiating. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Active pallbearers will be David Bond, Timmy Wade, Terrance Gibbs, David Burchette, Robert Fitzgerald and Ronald Bond.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or Alive Hospice.
Helen Marvine Gardner, age 85 of Nashville, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Marvine was a born in Carthage, TN and was the daughter of the late, Lester D. McCall and Avo Rebecca Cook McCall. She was a member of The Fellowship Church at Two Rivers and retired from the Methodist Publishing House. Marvine was an artist and enjoyed ballroom dancing.
She is survived by: son – Gary Gardner; sisters – Peggy Fiato, Jeanette Spallone, Faye McCall and Kathy Dunham; granddaughter – Lauren Hosper; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Priscilla Dean Thomas age 74 of Watertown died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt- Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 17, 1947 in Fayetteville, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Quincy Marshall and Ruby Brown Marshall and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Thomas in 2017; a brother, Bill Marshall and an infant sister, Virginia Marshall. Priscilla was a 30 year employee of Hartmann Luggage.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (John) Robinson of Lebanon, Andrea (Junior Davis) Thomas of Watertown, Sonia (Leland Hill) Thorne of Lebanon; grandchildren, Brandi (Daniel) Harp, Matthew (Alicia) Robinson, Paige (Jeff) Musser; step grandchildren, Tiffany Garrett and Justin Davis; great grandchildren, Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser and a Robinson great grandchild due in September; step great grandchildren, Tristen Oliver, McKenzie Lockwood, Emery Davis and a step great grandson due in July; sisters, Louise Logan of Lynchburg and Gladys Welch of Shelbyville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation Noon till 8 p.m. Wednesday and Noon till service time Thursday. Pallbearers, John Robinson, Junior Davis, Leland Hill, Matthew Robinson, Daniel Harp, Jeff Musser. Honorary pallbearers, Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.
Geraldine Patton Oakley age 89, died Sunday morning, March 14, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born May 14, 1931 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Herman Neal Patton and Sally Lela Owen Patton. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Howard Oakley in 2005; grandson, Mike Oakley and brothers, Leonard, Talmadge and Robert Patton. Geraldine was a graduate of Watertown High School and Carson Newman College and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She retired from Lifeway and was a teacher’s aide and bus driver for the Watertown-Wilson Co. School system. Geraldine is survived by her children, Wendell (Debbie) Oakley of Joelton, Melinda (Ronald) Barnes of Smyrna, Randall (Maliea) Oakley of Lebanon, Craig (Vickie) Oakley of Alexandria; grandchildren, Becky (Geoff) Hampton, Kristy (Damon) Tate, Brad (Sheena) Oakley, Richard (Nikki) Oakley, Danny (Sherry) Mabry, Chad Oakley, Monica (Terry) Bentley, Amanda (Randy) Ancheta, Marc (Britta) Oakley, Tyler (Tori) Oakley Tiffany (Christopher) Ellison, Kyle Oakley; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Boyd of Benton, KY; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Noon till service time Friday. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. The Oakley family requests that visitors please wear masks. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9218.
Grady Henry Bentley Jr. passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at age 74.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Kevin Medlin, was 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Grady Henry Bentley was born in Lebanon TN to Virginia Williams Bentley and Grady Henry Bentley Sr. on February 2, 1947. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam on the USS Harwood. He worked for Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline as a Communications Technician. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon TN as well as First Baptist Church in Danville KY. He loved gospel, bluegrass, and country music. He loved to play his guitar, sing, and write songs.
Mr. Bentley is survived by his former wife Gayle Martin Bentley, his children Bonny Bentley Means, Grady Henry Bentley III, and Virginia Frances Bentley, his granddaughters Iris Means, Kaya Means, and a granddaughter due in July, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Grady Bentley, his sister Ann Bentley Jenkins, and his brothers Freddie Bentley and Mackey Bentley. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.