Billy Odell Eldridge, 62, of Lebanon passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Karen “Sissy” Eldridge; son, Joshua Mack Eldridge; parents, Thomas Martin and Betty Eliza Eldridge; sister, Mary Ann Brady; fathers-in-law, Jerry Callis and Johnny Hale; and brothers-in-law, Loyd Daniels and James Williams Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Elaine Eldridge; sons, Daniel Odell Eldridge, Billy Dewayne (Renee) Eldridge, and Brandon Martin (Lindsey) Eldridge; step-son, Brian “Woody” (Ashley) Holycross; daughter, Carrie (Steven) Seay; brothers, Arlon (Sonya) Eldridge, Ray (Elaine) Eldridge, Thomas Camel, Ernest B. Eldridge, and Junior Eldridge; sisters, Ruby Roberts, Margaret Brady and Christine Baine; grandchildren, Karen Rebecca Eldridge, Buck Eldridge Jr., Austin John Eldridge, Carter Rylan Eldridge, McKinsley René Eldridge, Lola Jade Moss, Kimberly Faith Moss, Lanie Belle Eldridge, Joshua Dante Eldridge, and Jason Jerome Gleaves as well as many other loving family members.
Mr. Eldridge was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses throughout his life including Eldridge & Son’s Concrete Co. and Big O’s Concessions. He was also a member of the Family Baptist Church in Lebanon.
Visitation for Mr. Eldridge will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 until the service at 11 a.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Randall Brady will officiate the services and interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Funeral Care Fund at www.partlowchapel.com <http://www.partlowchapel.com>.
