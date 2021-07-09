Billy Ray Thomas, age 60 of Alexandria, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home.
Born Aug. 31, 1960, he was the son of the late Joe Martin Thomas and Rebecca Mai Ray Thomas and was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Clemons. Bill was a graduate of Dekalb Co. High School and was a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his sons, Travis (Brandye) Thomas and Cody Thomas; grandchildren, Zoey (Jennelle) Wood, Jordan Wood, Taylor (Jeremy) Bratcher; great grandson, Oliver Wood; brother, Joe Larry (Mary Etta) Thomas; nephew, Justin (Paige) Thomas and his children, Jaxon and Parker, Kristie (Stacey) Dixon and her son, Bailey; aunt and uncle, Jean and Frank Herman.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and prior to services Thursday. Interment at Hillview Cemetery.