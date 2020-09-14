Billy W. Marks, 84, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020 in Wilson Manor, Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben Marks Sr. & Bessie Mae Hallums Marks; wife, Elene Marks; daughter, Deana Jo Marks; brothers, Ben Marks Jr., Howard Marks, & Clyde Marks; step- brothers, Earl Hall, Wilbur Hall, & Dan Hall; step- sisters, Eunice Hall & Jewell Raines. He is survived by sons, Mike (Cindy) Marks & Steven Marks; daughters, Sherrie (Porter) Carson, Susan (Allen) Rather, & Billie Jeffers; grandchildren, Jeremy Taylor, Elliott Carson, Jennifer Brown, Brian Tomlinson, Megan Melet, Josh Marks, Amber Marks, Chelsea Marks, Nicole Campbell, Caitlyn Marks, & Christopher Marks; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a special thank you to Wilson Manor for their care & attention shown to our Dad.
Mr. Marks was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a member of the National Guard, and a retired employee with Shenandoah Mills serving 53 years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12th 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Graveside services to follow at 12:30 p.m. in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Bro. Donald owens will officiate the service. Active pallbearers, Mike Marks, Josh Marks, Allen Rather, Brian Tomlinson, Kane Greer, & Brice Rochelle. Honorary pallbearers, Tiffy Clemons, Skyler Cowan, Jeremy Taylor & Elliott Carson.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society or to The Alzheimer's Association. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com