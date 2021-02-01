Blair Koutny, caring dad, loving grandfather, brother and good friend of many.
Blair was suddenly taken from us on January 26, 2021 at theage of61. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Blair. He adored his family celebrating love and life with them throughout his years as father and grandfather. Friendship, sense of belonging, and generosity made up Blair’s immense personality. Blair had the extraordinary ability to develop a friendship with anyone he met. His spirit, enthusiasm, and energy were contagious and endearing to everyone he encountered. Curiosity and creativity inspired Blair’s industrious nature. He never sat idle. He was always working on some project or new idea. Blair was a positive force in the world and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by: daughter – Kristin; son – Sean; sisters – Jan and Judy; and grandchildren – Evelyn, Keaton, Kaylee and Malia.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Those who wish to honor Blair’s life can make a contribution in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
