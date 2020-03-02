Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... CENTRAL DAVIDSON COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... SOUTH CENTRAL SUMNER COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... WEST CENTRAL WILSON COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 100 AM CST. * AT 1235 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR NASHVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... NASHVILLE AROUND 1240 AM CST. MADISON AROUND 1250 AM CST. LAKEWOOD, HERMITAGE AND OLD HICKORY AROUND 1255 AM CST. MOUNT JULIET AND RURAL HILL AROUND 100 AM CST. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE BERRY HILL, PERCY PRIEST LAKE AND BELLS BEND. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 40 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 201 AND 225. INTERSTATE 65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 81 AND 92. INTERSTATE 24 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. TORNADOES ARE EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO SEE AND CONFIRM AT NIGHT. DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW! && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN