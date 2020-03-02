Blanche Ellen McGee, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 26, 2020. Blanche was a member of Abundant Life Memorial in Indianapolis, IN. She had served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Mother and was a member of the Lions Club in Pendleton, IN. Blanche was a florist and former owner of L&B Floral. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizens Center and an employee of Kroger on N. Mt. Juliet Road. Blanche was loved her family and was loved by many. She was a treasure to our community and was always willing to be of service to those in need. Blanche was the daughter of the late, Fred and Myrtle Blackburn Green.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Elsten; siblings, Samuel Green and Louise Blackburn and step-grandchildren, Chuck Yowler and Bobby Yowler.
She is survived by her husband of Nearly 60 years Lee Roy McGee; sons, Larry (Margo) McClanahan of Indianapolis, IN, Garry (Linda) McClanahan of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Jeffrey (Carla) McGee of Bloomington, IN; brother Jimmy Keys of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Smith, Nathan (Nena) Whiteseld, Elizabeth (Brad) Rector, Leah (Steve) Fields and Timothy Elsten, II; step-grandchildren, James (Amber) Yowler, Jennifer Lupa, Stephanie (Daryl) Peterson, Jeffrey Moritz, Trevor Nixon and Hannah Nixon.
Funeral services were conducted 3 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Graveside services were conducted 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, IN.
Visitation was 1-3 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com