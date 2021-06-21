Bob Burnette Mercer passed away on June 19, 2021 at age 82.
Mr. Mercer was born in Knoxville TN to Clarice Tufflemire and Robert V. Lovely. He served in the United States Army. As a civilian, he was owner of Bob Mercer Auction. He enjoyed life to the fullest, antiquing, dancing, bingo, fishing, and travelling.
Mr. Mercer is survived by children Penny (Clinton) Gentry, Roberta (Glenn) Ferguson, and Chris (Sherry) Mercer, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
He was preceded in death by wife Barbara Jean Mercer, mother Clarice Blunkall, father Robert Lovely, and adopted father Sport Mercer.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.