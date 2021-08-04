Bob DiChiara, age 78, of Lebanon, TN died July 31, 2021.
Bob was born in Stamford, CT and was the son of late, Dominick and Julie Stopa DiChiara. He served in the National Guard and was retired from Ricoh. Bob enjoyed woodworking and building.
He is survived by Wife of nearly 50 years – Terri DiChiara; Children – Eric (Colleen) DiChiara and Lisa (Eric) Reinhold; Sister – Carole Johnson; Grandchildren – Kyle Reinhold, Alex Reinhold, Toby Reinhold, Ethan DiChiara and Declan DiChiara
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Bob DiChiara on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.