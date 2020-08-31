Bob Hraba, devoted family man and servant for the Lord, passed away peacefully at age 78 on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at his home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee surrounded by his loving family. The Funeral Service, conducted by Stephen Price, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30th from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by loving wife of 56 years, Zenida P. Hraba; children, Michael Hraba, Christine (Patrick) Bald, Robert (Leann) Hraba III, Kimberly (Stephen) Price, Mark (Jackie) Hraba, and Ligaya (Tammy Dukewich) Hraba; sister-in-laws, Norma Steele and Grace Hraba; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 nephews, 1 niece, and countless friends also survive. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Marie Margaret Hraba; brother, Richard Hraba; brother-in-law, Larry Steele.
Robert Edward Hraba II was born on Friday, March 6th, 1942 to the late Robert and Marie Margaret Hraba in Warwick, New York. Bob loved Jesus. Through his love for Jesus grew his passion for reading and theology of different denominations. He was humble with a servant’s heart and had a quite presence. Mr. Hraba proudly served and retired from the United States Navy after 27 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. He went on to have a career with the Vanderbilt University Police Department from which he also retired after 20 plus years. Bob loved dancing and enjoyed listening to music of all kinds. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, camping, and just being outdoors. Above all, his family was his greatest love and accomplishment. Bob loved more than anything to make his wife, Aida, smile. He was a supporter of all his children’s talents and was a father figure with a strong presence in many lives. He spared the rod and spoiled the child.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102).
