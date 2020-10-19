Bob Weber, Sr., creator of Moose & Molly and co-creator of Slylock Fox & Comics for Kids, lived what he loved doing best for 55 years as a Syndicated Cartoonist. On Saturday, October 17th, 2020 after 86 years, 3 months, and 21 days on Earth, Bob passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus where he is now eternally resting.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, 3 children, and 4 grandchildren.
There will be no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bob Weber, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.