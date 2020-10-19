Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION. A STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF THE SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR 2-YEAR-OLD JUNE SIMPSON. JUNE WAS LAST SEEN LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF MITCHELL ROAD IN KINGSPORT, WHICH IS IN THE EASTERN STAR COMMUNITY OF SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK SHIRT, GRAY LEGGINGS AND PURPLE UNICORN BOOTS. IF YOU HAVE SEEN JUNE SIMPSON OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON HER WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE T B I AT 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D OR THE SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 2 3 2 7 9 7 3 3 0 .