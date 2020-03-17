Bobby Eldon Kirby age 73 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Bobby was well known for his tall physical stature. He also stood tall in his moral character. He was helpful and kind and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Garland & Emma Kirby, sister Vida Horn & sister Betty Hunter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Sheron Lee Kirby, sister Brenda & (Don) Majors, step-daughters: Annette Rudolph, Anissa Adams & Lucresia Burkeen. Step-Grandchildren Sarah Beth Rudolph, Miranda Rudolph, Joseph Adams, Tucker Adams, Seth Adams , Harrison Burkeen , Preston Burkeen & Zachary Burkeen. Nieces Ranae Nash, Rachel Knorr, Angelique Early. Nephews: Randy Hunter, Christopher Gregory, Great-Nieces & Nephews: Brandy Hunter, Lee Nash, Josh Hunter as well as numerous cousins & extended family.
Funeral services for Bobby will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Hendersonville Funeral Home with interment to follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens. Pastor Doug Varnado will officiate the services and the firemen with Wilson County Emergency Services will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers include: Richard Haney, Alonzo Westbrook, Tommy Phillips, Austin Westbrook, Douglas McQuarry, David Hale as well as all Former & Present Wilson EMA Employees
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 17th from 3:00PM to 8:00PM in the stateroom of Hendersonville Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday March 18th from 12:00PM until service time at 2:00PM