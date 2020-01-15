Bobby Gene Greene, 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Mr. Greene was born February 1, 1933 to the late, Thomas Cyre and Wilma Retha Clinard Green. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a member of the Denton/Oliver Sunday School Class. Mr. Greene grew up in Minor Hill, Shores Community of Giles County and attended Bodenham High School. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as a crypto operator during the Korean Conflict, and he retired after 40 years from WKRN – Channel 2. He spent his retirement years helping neighbors and friends, woodworking and gardening.
Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Ann Clendening Greene.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam Greene of Bartlett, TN and Sandy Greene, (Dave) Dewald of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandson, Samuel Joseph Dewald of Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Gail (George) Barnes; and brother, Billy (Betty) Green.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover and Rev. James Hambrick officiating. Private interment with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Dave Dewald, Randy Barnes, Ron Adams, Buddy Reagan, Ray Twyman and Billy Hunnicutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel Joseph Dewald and George Barnes.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ralf Habermann at the Nashville Veterans Administration Hospital, the loving caregivers at Carrick Glen Memory Care Unit, Denise Hambrick, Joann Jackson and Julia Hamblen for their love, care and companionship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204 or Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com