Bobby Gene Reynolds- age 81 passed away Saturday February 6, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Sr. & Thelma Stacy Reynolds; brothers, Elwood Reynolds Jr. & Gary Wayne Reynolds. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anna Jordan Reynolds; daughter, Connie (Mike) Black; granddaughters and the apple of his eye, Christy(Jamie) Holloway & Misty Black; great grandchildren & the joys in his life, Cole, Addie & Izzie; brother, Doyle Reynolds; sisters, Helen Coop, Barbara Smith, Betty Farmer, & Kaye Baer.
Bobby was the second oldest of eight children. He was born in Rutherford Co. & attended Vine & Walter Hill Schools. In 1958 he married Anna Jordan Reynolds in Trenton, Georgia. He was employed soon after in Murfreesboro as a Firefighter, and worked for Kroger Warehouse until his retirement. Bobby knew how to do anything and fix anything that he ever attempted. His life changed drastically in July of 2019 when he had a massive stroke that left his right side paralyzed. Our hearts are broken but we are rejoicing knowing he was saved and is with the Lord. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great -grandfather.
A Graveside Service for family & friends will be held on Wednesday February 10th at 12:30 p.m. in the Lannom Cemetery on Vesta Road in Lebanon, TN. Bro.Nathan Thomason will officiate the service. Active pallearers, Kenny Christian, Tony Christian, Mike Reynolds, James Young, Jamie Holloway, Cole Black & Jeff England. Partlow Funeral Home (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.