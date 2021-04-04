Bobby Glenn COX- age 85 of Old Hickory, TN. passed away peacefully with a smile on his face Friday March 26, 2021.
He leaves behind a legacy of Christian faith, family devotion, and boundless work ethic. Mr. Cox is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin & Virless Henson Cox; sisters, Juanita Cox & Elouise Cox Ledford; brothers, June Alvin Cox & Larry Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Warden Cox; daughter, Rebekah (Sean) Dozier; granddaughters, Allie Dozier & Anna Dozier; brother, Jimmy Cox of Grand Valley Lakes, TN; sisters, Geraldine Cox Bodiford of Memphis, TN & Hulene Cox King of Middleton, TN.
From the moment he first saw her in Chicago in 1957, Bobby was devoted to his wife, Louise, whom he referred to as "the prettiest girl in the world" throughout their 63 years of marriage. He was his daughter, Rebekah's biggest supporter and champion. His son-in-law, Sean, could do no wrong in Bobby's eyes. His favorite role was as Papa to his granddaughters, Allie & Anna.
Bobby retired from the engineering department of the VA Hospital in Nashville after 25 + years of service where he won numerous service and suggestion awards including being named Federal Employee of the Year for the Middle TN area. He also worked tirelessly as owner of Cox Heating and Air, and was known for his honesty with his customers.
Visitation was held on Thursday April 1st 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Funeral service followed at 4:00 p.m. in the Partee House. The family will have a private graveside service. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com