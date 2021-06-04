Bobby Glenn Reynolds, age 89, passed away Wednesday June 2, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Reynolds & Floy Simmons Reynolds; brothers, Wanda Reynolds, Delano Reynolds, LaMel Reynolds & Charles Reynolds.
Survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Stafford Reynolds; son, David Reynolds; daughter, Lisa Reynolds; nephew, Tony & niece, Kimberly.
Mr. Reynolds was a 1954 graduate of Lipscomb University. He was a Church of Christ preacher for 30 years and member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ. He taught school & started churches in Louisville, Georgia & Waynesboro, Georgia. He also served as a Minister in Bristol Tennessee Virginia, Gastonia, North Carolina, Irvine, Ky., & Lebanon Tenn., preaching with Watertown Church of Christ and Philadelphia Church of Christ.
Graveside services for family & friends: Saturday June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens with Bro. Barry Keene officiating the service.
Honorary pallbearers: Jim Hunley's Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Reynolds memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 510 North Castle Heights Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087.