BOBBY JOE SEAY, 77, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence
surrounded his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett & Gertrude Seay; cousin, Sharon Haskins; & aunt, Hazel Williams. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Nina Williams Seay; sons, Robert Lincoln Seay, Michael Timothy (Jamie) Seay, & Michael Caleb(Regan) Seay; daughter, Shanna Elizabeth Seay; grandchildren, Molly(Ben) Sylvis, Sydney Seay, Kristofer (Maril Girton ) Hill, Luka Jett Lish, Lindsey Seay; Savannah Seay & Adelyn Seay; great-grandchildren, Axel Sylvis & Julian Sylvis.
Mr. Seay was a Machine Operator for the Wilson Co. Road Commission for many
years until his retirement in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in
the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Graveside
service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Family
& friends will serve as active pallbearers, Honorary pallbearers, all of his
colleagues at the Wilson Co. Road
Commission.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Mr. Seay's
memory to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or to your charity of choice.