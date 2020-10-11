Bobby Leroy Turman, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 8, 2020. Bobby served in the National Guard, Signal Battalion Corp, Sheffield, AL. He retired from Pascall Truck Lines. Bobby was an avid Alabama football fan. During his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and bowling. In his later years, he enjoyed playing computer games. Bobby was the son of the late, John Matthew and Maggie Kathleen Pitts Turman. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by: wife of 56 years – Brenda Turman; son – Bobby Leroy Turman, Jr.; daughter – Angela Lynn Turman; sister – Beverly Jean Bulman; grandchildren – Jonathan Logan Turman, Gabriel Fox Turman and Tabitha Swade Rader; great-grandson – Maxwell Alexander Turman; several nieces and nephews; and faithful companion - Jake.
At Bobby’s request, he will be cremated and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life, 507 Jim Draper Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087 or Mt. Juliet Animal Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com