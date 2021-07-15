Bobby Maxwell Hodge, Jr., age 67 of the Norene community, died Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021 at his home.
Born June 12, 1954 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Bobby Maxwell Hodge, Sr. and Mary Duke Hodge and was preceded in death by his aunt, Lucy Simmons. He was a former employee of Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Nashville.
Maxie is survived by his children, Tonya (Luke) Flory of Statesville, Trey Hodge of Norene and Keisha (Chris) Hale of Alexandria; grandchildren, Cody, Carter and Christian Hale, Caleb and Mary Flory, Ella and Gunner Hodge; sister, Mitzi (Shane) Jones of Norene; niece, Lindsey (Jeremy) Reed; nephews, Kyle and Kent Jones, Josh and Justin Jones; cousin, Laurie Hodge.
Mr. Hodge has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time. The family wishes to thank Avalon Hospice and caregiver, Drucella Hudgins for all their love and care.