Bobby Neal Hagar, age 78, of Nashville, TN, died September 6, 2020. Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an avid hunter and gardener. Bobby was the son of the late, James and Opal Wolfe Hagar. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine Smith, Janie Steele, Janice Robinson and David Pickett.
He is survived by: several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Binkley-Steele-Hagar Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 noon Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com