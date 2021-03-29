Bobby Ray Johnson - age 65 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert "Doc" and Nannie Sue Johnson. He is survived by loving wife of 38 years, Cynthia Dunnavant Johnson; special fur babies, Ali and Leah; brother, Larry Allen (Janice Elaine) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Rita Gale Dunnavant and Nancy Dunnavant (Bob) Check; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Susan) Dunnavant III and Craig (Dorothy) Dunnavant; nieces, Cindy Barrett and Dee Dee (Kris) Hatchell; nephews, Stevie Allen (Tammy) Johnson and Floyd Daniel (Linda) Dunnavant; great nephews, Chase (Katie) Barrett, Floyd Keith and Lucas Ezra Dunnavant, Noah, Nehemiah, and Nathanial Hatchell; great niece, Bailey (Austin) Carpenter; great- great nieces, Charley Carpenter and due in July, Remy Barrett. Mr. Johnson was a terminal manager with Hunter Marine Transport for 40 + years.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Funeral services will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Wilson McCoy will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Floyd Dunnavant, Chase Barrett, Stevie Johnson, Glen Hendon, Danny Hand, Bob Check, Danny Pitchford, and Daniel Dunnavant. Honorary pallbearers, Stanley Lane, Bob Perry, Rita Dunnavant, Craig Dunnavant, Jim and Mary Ashby, Andrew Solar, Mitzi Dedman, Melanie Mundy, Patsy Ragsdale, Dr. Newton Allen, Dr. Stanley Lee, and Aaron Fitzsimmons.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Foundation, or the Surgical Clinic Prosthetic Institute of Nashville. The family encourages those in attendance to please wear masks.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com