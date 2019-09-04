Bonnie L. Mills Kahl, age 93, passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Roy Ellen Mills; husband, Calvin Wilson Kahl; daughter, Judy Becerra; and sixteen siblings.
She is survived by her son, Bernie (Kay) Kahl; grandchildren, Joe Becerra, Tina Becerra, Sandy Becerra, Bonnie (Paul) Hawk, and Connie (Kris) Franklin; special granddaughter, Alexis Franklin; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; niece, Sue Grant; and a special thank you to Dr. Robert Jantz and the staff of Avalon Hospice.
Mrs. Kahl was a member of New Day Christian Outreach Church, and ahomemaker. Known to her family and friends as "Grandma", she loved fishing, collecting Shirley Temple dolls, and Salt & Pepper Shakers.
Visitation will be held on Friday September 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday September 7 from 10 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Billy Jones will officiate the services. Interment, Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers, Stephen Swann, Bobby Brown, Sammy Brown, Wesley Neely, Kris Franklin, Larry Williams.
