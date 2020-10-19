Bonnie Lee Baynes

Bonnie Lee Baynes passed away on October 18, 2020 at age 71. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Baynes was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey to Howard Rhea and Louise Jean Rasey Worley. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall-Jehovah Witness Church. She worked in the Famous Footwear factory, loved church, reading and being with family and friends.  She is survived by children Tammy (Ronald) Massey, Peggy (David) Carver, Jessie Baynes Jr., Tina (Charles) Arbogast, Tara (Carl) Barrett, and Kinnie (Mike) Long, brother Dennis (Lori) Worley, 16 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Jessie Baynes Sr., daughter Kelly D. Baynes, grandson Caleb T. Long, great-grandson Connor J. Hoffman, parents Howard and Louise Worley, brothers John Daniel Worley and Robert Worley, and sister Verna Pratt.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Baynes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 21
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
1:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Oct 20
Visitation
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Oct 21
Visitation
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
