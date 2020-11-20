Bonnie Leila Bucy passed away on November 17, 2020 at age 85.
The Graveside Service is Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 2:30p.m. The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. Masks are requested but not required. Mrs. Bucy was a freelance writer for the Lebanon Democrat and the Nashville Banner for several years. She started her own public relations and promotion company, Bonnie Bucy Promotions, to enhance the careers of county music entertainers. She loved puzzles, coloring, crosswords, and of course, writing.
She is survived by her daughter Dawne (Larry) Hagan, grandson William “Billy” Hagan, great-grandchildren Tyler Pedigo, Hayley and Madelyn Bucy-Johnson, and brother Barry (Joanne) Climie. She is preceded in death by husband of 29 years, William “Bill” Bucy, daughter Leila Ann Campbell, grandson Timothy Brewington, granddaughter Brittney Anne Bucy, and parents Floyd and Eddress Climie. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.