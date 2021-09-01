Bonnie "Mammy" Pack, age 70 of Watertown, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born May 22, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Bertha Grisham Pack and was preceded in death by her brothers, Willie Jack Pack, Eddie Dean Patterson and Ricky White. Bonnie is survived by a brother, Jerry Wayne Brown; niece, Rebecca (James) Moss; nephews, Ronald Jack Pack and Charles Brown; many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 with Bro. David Haun officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery.