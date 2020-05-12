Bradley Miller Minton, 42, of Castalian Springs, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
There will be a Graveside Service for family and friends on Wednesday, May 13 at noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1150 South Dickerson Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gallatin Cares, 330 North Durham Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066.
Mr. Minton was born July 18, 1977 in Nashville. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Jacob Bradley Minton. He is survived by his parents, Steven Miller Minton and Valerie Elaine Castleman Minton of Castalian Springs; brother, Jason Miller Minton of Goodlettsville; and nephew, Jason Miller Minton, Jr. Bradley was the owner of M & M Lawn Service.
