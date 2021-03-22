Brandon Murphy, age 37 of Lebanon passed away March 17, 2021.
Funeral services for Brandon were 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Delashmit officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM and Monday after 11 AM.
Born May 19, 1983, in Wilson County, he is the son of Mona Johnson Murphy and the late Fred Smith “Smitty” Murphy. He worked in landscaping. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Winn Murphy; grandmothers, Ruth Garton and Mary Lee York, and grandfathers, Fred Murphy, Johnny Thomas Johnson, and Jasper Winford Garton; and aunts, Patricia Clemmons and Bonnie Wells.
He is survived by three children: Tamryn Lee Murphy, Weston Smith Murphy, and Zane Thomas Murphy; mother, Mona Johnson Murphy; sister, Drenda (Charles) Sorrells; brother, John (Nicole) Murphy; nieces & Nephews: J. R., Molly & Victoria Murphy, and Chloe Sorrells; cousins, Shane & Timmy Wells; Brian, Jeff, Cory & Brad Clemmons, Brandy Tomlinson, and Melissa Clemmons.
