Brenda Bogle Hall, age 72 of Nashville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by parents, William Herman Bogle Sr. and Carrie Cleadie Henard Bogle; brothers, William Herman Bogle Jr., Charles Kenneth "Red" Bogle and Gary Bogle; and sisters, Peggy Corley and Judy Sue Bogle.
She is survived by husband of 52 years, Jerry Hall; children, Timothy Hall, Laura Hall (Lee) Berg, and James William "Jayme" Hall; granddaughter, Allie Berg; brother, Jerry (Linda) Bogle; sister-in-law, Donna Bogle; a host of nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Teresa (Harvey) Jett, Terry (Michele) Hall; along with many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Brenda was a member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church and prior to retirement was in retail management. She was known as the hat lady of Donelson. She loved Elvis and visiting Memphis. She enjoyed watching her son Timothy play baseball in her earlier years and then later her greatest joy was being a Grammy to Allie. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles with Jerry and playing the card game Pitch with her siblings, nieces and nephews. If she loved you, SHE LOVED YOU! You never had to wonder what Brenda was thinking. All you had to do was ask her and she would tell you.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4-8 p.m.in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon.
Funeral services: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Danny Tomlinson officiating and interment in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tommy Corley, Joe Corley, David Bogle, Mickey Bogle, Larry Bogle, Ray Gaskill, Ronnie Gaines, and Gary Lee Bogle.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.