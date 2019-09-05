Brenda Faye Gleaves, age 71 of Hermitage, TN, died September 3, 2019.
Mrs. Gleaves was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She loved gardening, reading, studying and giving advice. Mrs. Gleaves was the daughter of the late, John Carmack Hunter, Sr. and Lee Isla Eakes Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Scott Gleaves and her siblings, John Carmack Hunter, Jr., Helen Leonard, Sparky Hunter, Kate McDaniel and Jean Pope.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Larry Gleaves; daughter, Jennifer Lee Gleaves; brother, Lonnie (Charlene) Hunter; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Buddy Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tim Graves, Ed Wyatt, Joe Parke, bob Horner, Donnie Dowlen and James Blunkall.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-2 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com