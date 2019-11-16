Brenda Faye Tramel Pinckley, 66, passed away on November 11, 2019.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars and Pastor James Brooks, was 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery was at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Mrs. Pinckley is survived by loving husband of 22 years, Andrew Clayton “AC” Pinckley; mother, Ina Ruth Payne Tramel; children: Christopher Pedigo, Brad (Wendy) Pinckley, Andrew “Drew” Pinckley, and Todd Pinckley; siblings, JoAnn (Ronnie) Britton, and Terry Tramel; and grandchildren, Hailee Pedigo, Shelby, Carrie, Sydney, Matthew, and Mandy Pinckley.
She was preceded in death by father Charles Albert Tramel, brothers Charles Junior Tramel and Jerry Michael Tramel. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.