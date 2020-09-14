Brenda Jo Pope, born August 15,1939 to the late John Felton Pope and wife
Mary Jo Pope (Hayse) in Old Hickory, TN. Proud to grow up in a small,
company town and lucky to have graduated from DuPont High School in 1957
during the rock and roll golden age. Brenda graduated from Auburn
University with a degree in Applied Art, where she was President of Chi
Omega Sorority. As a career graphic designer and art director she
especially loved book design, advertising print, television art direction
and corporate design projects. The curriculum at Auburn gave her a long
love of creative projects of all kinds. It was a good life to live and to
make friends with others who shared the interests of creative life. Brenda
was preceded in death by her loving parents as well as her brother Charles
Monty Pope ('15). Brenda is survived by sister-in-law Patricia (Pace) Pope,
nephews John (Traci) Pope, Spencer (Kristi) Pope, great nieces and nephews
Kennedy and Garrett Pope and Carter, Caroline and Tanner Pope as well as
many close friends and extended family. Private services will be held. The
Rev. Cynthia L. Seifert will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Mangrum, Mary Murphy, Lester Porter, lll,
M.D., Deby Samuels, Susan Saums, Janet Schreibman, and Mary Skinner.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American
Cancer Society, Alive Hospice of Nashville, or The Episcopal Church of the
Epiphany.
