Brenda Sue Rhoades, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor David Calhoun, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22nd from 3:30 p.m. until service time at 5:30 p.m.
She is survived by husband of 48 years, John Rhoades; daughters, Tracy (Michael) Adkins, Amy Rhoades, and Jennifer (Richard) Riggs; grandchildren, Sebastian Adkins, Jasmine Wells, Dominick Baker, Johnathan Baker, Mia Baker, and Hazel-Grace Riggs; great-grandchildren, Caliope Osborne, Paisley Osborne, and Jasper Fryzel; siblings, William Tobias Brinkley, Shelby Bruster, Katherine Knight, Norma Barklay, Teresa Hewitt, and Shawna Brinkley. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Flossie Murdock Brinkley; brother, Robert Brinkley.
Brenda Sue Brinkley was born on Saturday, March 27th, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. She was one of eight children born unto the union of the late William and Flossie Murdock Brinkley. Brenda first and foremost was a mother and a grandmother. She carried the title of “Mom Mom” proudly and had a special, unique relationship with each of her grandchildren. Having her family all together was what brought her joy. Brenda attended Life Church on Hwy 109 and loved going to church when she was able to. She enjoyed crocheting and reading, loved to dance and sing, listen to music of all kinds and watch her all-time favorite show, Gunsmoke. Her loving spirit and kind soul will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.
