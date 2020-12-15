Brent Edwin Green, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 11, 2020.
Brent was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Goodpasture Christian School and MTSU. Brent was employed by Ferguson Supply. He was an avid golfer and Chicago Cubs fan. Brent also enjoyed UT and Titans football, NASCAR and country music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann Rigsby Green.
He is survived by: father – Ron (Vickie) Green; sister – Sherry Green Taft; aunt – Carole (David) Stanfield; nephew – Derek Taft; many cousins and life-long friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Don Craighead officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.Interment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens in Gallatin, TN. Active pallbearers will be Chris Stewart, Ronnie Gatlin, Dan Dugger, Ken Flynn, Brian Jennings, Patrick Flaherty, Jon Vaughn and Bill Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be David Stanfield, Joey Millspaugh, Scott Merritt, Joe Reasonover, Chuck Reasonover, Tim Caylor and Kevin Brangers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com