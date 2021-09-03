obit

Brian “Bullitt” Patrick, age 55 of Mt. Juliet, passed away August 31, 2021. Brian was a collision repair specialist in Nashville for 30 years. He was a Legislative Officer and Sergeant of Arms for CMT/ABATE Inc. Preceded in death by his parents, George E. & Loletta R. Patrick; and step-son, Patrick Bannister. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bannister; and grandson, Kaleb Bannister.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11 at 4 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Roger “Preacher” Willis officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 11 from 12 pm until time of service.

