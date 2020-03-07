Brian Earl Holtgraewe- age 62 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, February 5th, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Holtgraewe was born and raised in St. Charles, Missouri, serving as Senior Class President of Southeast Missouri State, as well as a City Councilman in his time there. After moving to Lebanon in 1998, he started Party Providers, owning and managing that business for 20 years. Throughout his life, Mr. Holtgraewe served as Scout Leader of Boy Scout Troop 360, Lebanon Booster Club President for 3 terms, and most recently, manager at Manheim Auto Auction. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church. Mr. Holtgraewe had many hobbies he enjoyed, whether it was golfing, fishing, kayaking, or just spending time outdoors.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Frederick and Freida Holtgraewe; maternal grandparents, Amos and Carmen Haake; and father-in-law, Richard C. Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dana Ruse Holtgraewe; parents, Earl and Audrey Holtgraewe; Mother-In-Law, Dorothy Jean Thompson; sons, Kyle Holtgraewe, Austin (Michelle) Holtgraewe, and Dustin Hodges; daughter, Megan Holtgraewe; brothers, David (Penny) Holtgraewe, David Austin (Cathy) Ruse, Doug (Dee Dee) Ruse, and Tom Thompson; sisters, Diane (Perry) Fix, Sherry (Dave) Renfroe, Darcie (Dan) Rohlfing, Chrissy Thompson, and Tracy Thompson, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and loving family members.
Services for Mr. Holtgraewe will take place Sunday, March 8th at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon, TN. Visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bryant Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Dr. David Hesson will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Lebanon Booster Club, Sherry’s Run, or a charity of your choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.