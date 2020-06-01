Bridge, Zane Alexander, age 25, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 20, 2020.
Zane was a “social butterfly” and “an amateur comedian”, who loved to dance and ride motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Ann Bates and his paternal grandfather, William R. Bridge. Zane was also preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harold E. and Virginia Stewart, Herbert N. and Betty Bates, Burton E. Bridge, Dorothy Bridge, Roland C. Payne and Freida Payne.
He is survived by:
Mother – Vanessa Stewart Bridge
Father – Geoff Bridge
Maternal Grandfather – Larry D. (Harriet) Stewart
Paternal Grandmother – Alta Louise Bridge
Daughter – Emery Rae Johnson
Brothers – Ryan G. Bridge and Zach Bridge
Nephew – Naythan Bridge
Niece Nayla Bridge
Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
Funeral services will be private. However, visitation for friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The family requests that anyone in attendance, please adhere to social distancing practices for the health and wellbeing of Zane’s parents and others who may be in attendance.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com