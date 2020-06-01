Bridge, Zane Alexander

Bridge, Zane Alexander, age 25, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 20, 2020. 

 

Zane was a “social butterfly” and “an amateur comedian”, who loved to dance and ride motorcycles. 

 

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Ann Bates and his paternal grandfather, William R. Bridge. Zane was also preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harold E. and Virginia Stewart, Herbert N. and Betty Bates, Burton E. Bridge, Dorothy Bridge, Roland C. Payne and Freida Payne.

He is survived by:

Mother – Vanessa Stewart Bridge

Father – Geoff Bridge

Maternal Grandfather – Larry D. (Harriet) Stewart

Paternal Grandmother – Alta Louise Bridge

Daughter – Emery Rae Johnson

Brothers – Ryan G. Bridge and Zach Bridge

Nephew – Naythan Bridge

Niece Nayla Bridge

Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins

 

Funeral services will be private. However, visitation for friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The family requests that anyone in attendance, please adhere to social distancing practices for the health and wellbeing of Zane’s parents and others who may be in attendance.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Zane Bridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you