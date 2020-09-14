Bro. Tim Heston, age 49 of Lebanon passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home.
Services for Bro. Heston will be 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 621 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon with Bro. Jon Ferguson, Bro. Jason Harlin, and Bro. Josh Brown officiating. Visitation Sunday 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He was born May 5, 1971, in Flemington, New Jersey. He was a quality auditor at Lockinvar for many years, and left there to become a missionary to Honduras and founded Here I Am Ministries. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Arbuckle Heston; daughter and son in law, Amber Dawn & Wesley Maxfield; parents, Herman Richard & Katherine Woolverton Heston Sr.; and three brothers: Herman Richard Heston Jr., John Heston, and Raymond Heston.
Honorary pallbearers: Chad Horner, Rodger Myhre, Kevin Johnson, David Ivens, Octavian Fiscu, Wesley Maxfield, Cody Rich, Pastor Jorge Vasconcelos, and Glenn Hollis.
Memorials may be made to Here I Am Ministries, P. O. Box 2276, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com