Bronson Timothy Alexander White, age 39, of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away August 28, 2021.
Bronson was born in Memphis, TN. He was a 2000 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, attended and played football at MTSU, where he was a member of the Sunbelt Championship football team and recently graduated from Lockhart Trucking Academy. Bronson attended Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. He loved God and spreading God’s word. He enjoyed his job in security in the Nashville area, body building and football. Bronson had a heart of gold and brought happiness to all he met. He loved every person he met and was loved by many. Bronson was a beautiful soul. He loved his family and was a beautiful, all-around precious man, and a wonderful, loving son and brother. Bronson was a strong man and had made it through some difficult times, but he had his life back on track and was excited about his future. He will be missed tremendously. We will miss his love, his silliness, his smile and definitely his talk.
Bronson was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas William White, Sr. and Mary Jane White and his maternal grandparents, Darvin Glasscock, Sr., and Beverly Glasscock.
He is survived by: Parents – Thomas William White, Jr. and Darlene Glasscock White; Sister - Shanah Rae White-Randolph and Jeremy Randolph; Brother – Fabron Thomas White and Ashley White; Nieces and nephews – Isabel Randolph, Madelyn Randolph, Lillie White, Fabron White, Jr. and Leo White
Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Friday, September 3, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark Satterfield officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel.