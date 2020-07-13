BROWN, Joyce Ann, 78, of Mt. Juliet passed away July 11, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Gladeville church of Christ for 35+ years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Marvin & Corrine Eldridge; brother, Robert Eldridge; and sister, Alice Faye Stewart and is survived by husband of 62 years, Charles Lindell Brown; children, Terri (Harold) Berry, Sandy (Randy) Johnson and Mark Damon (Darlene) Brown; brother, Joseph (Linda) Eldridge; grandchildren, Josh Madden and Bethany (Travis) Jenkins; great-grandchild, Amelia Madden; and fur baby, Cricket.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 16th, at 11:00 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, July 16th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Leash on Life at www.newleashonline.org/the-angel-fund
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com