Bruce T. Burnett, 53, of Lebanon Tenn., born on Dec. 20, 1966 recently passed away at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Lebanon, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Burnett , and oldest brother, Blake Burnett.
Bruce was a plumber by trade but also enjoyed cooking. He had a passion for fishing, bird watching, painting, music and spending time with his fateful friend, Bandit. Bruce had an energetic personality and a contagious smile.
He is survived by his mother, Verlor "Ann" Burnett; brother, Brent Burnett and devoted cousin, Linda Everette. Bruce had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephew. Bruce had a special companion, Shanta "Lydia" Synder.
Due to the COVD-19 protocol we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The time and location will be announced.