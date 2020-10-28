Bryan Wayne Galentine, father to Grayson and Bennett, husband to Staci, son to Wayne and Donna, brother to Michelle, uncle, nephew, and friend to so many (including his dog Sydney).
Known as Bryan Wayne and BWayne, a singer-songwriter who penned the hit, “What if She’s an Angel” by Tommy Shane Steiner along with additional cuts from Big & Rich, Chris Cagle, Clay Walker, Rodney Carrington, Jason Blaine and many others.
Bryan was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2017. Determined to leave a legacy, with the help of other songwriters and musicians, in November 2018 he recorded a debut solo album, While You Wait. The album, along with his “Find the Good Stuff” Facebook page and “What’s Your Omelet?” motto encourages others to live in the moments and not go through the motions of life.
Bryan, a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and a co-founder of LG4Day, a grassroots movement for Major League Baseball to bring awareness to ALS by designating a day to Lou Gehrig every season.
So many supported Bryan and his family. We are grateful beyond words. This journey brought the most unbelievable people into our lives. Each of you are the reason he fought so hard. The fight is not over…we will continue where he left off.
He would tell us all to go out and live in the moment, find the good stuff, make omelets and bring awareness to ALS.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to IAMALS.org, Music Health Alliance (www.musichealthalliance.com) or the ALS association-Tennessee Chapter (webtn.alsa.org).
A BWayne Celebration was held at 103 Glen Haven Court, Wednesday, October 28 from 5-7. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.