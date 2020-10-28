Bryan Wayne Galentine

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.