Bryon M. Grizzard, 52, of Little Rock, Arkansas and formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Joe Ferguson, Bill Ferguson, Buck Watts, John Welsh, Eric Favre, and Ron Grizzard serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1st from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 2nd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
He is survived by loving children, Bret (Lindsey) Grizzard, Bryana (Eric) Favre, Catherine Grizzard, and Amelia Grizzard; grandchildren, Charlotte Grizzard and Averie Favre; parents, James and Linda Grizzard and Merry Hartrick; sisters, Brandi (Teri Schweiger) Grizzard-Snead and Lacy Grizzard (John) Welsh; brother, Briggs Hartrick; nieces, Meagan Snead, Morgan Snead, Rowan Welsh, Alexis Welsh, Alyssa Welsh, and Alyssa Hartrick; nephew, Briggs Hartrick; aunts and uncles, Bob and Ann Rosa, Nancy Ferguson, Gayle Paul, Susan Haseman, Trina Gross, and Ron and Debbie Grizzard.
Bryon Michael Grizzard was born on Saturday, September 8th, 1967 in Green Cove Springs, Florida. A 1985 graduate of Dupont High School, Bryon furthered his education and went on to receive a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Public Administration from Middle Tennessee State University in 1989. While attending MTSU, he was a member of both the Cross-Country Team and the Sigma Pi Fraternity.
Bryon was very dedicated to his career and had the opportunity to work for various companies in the healthcare system. Bryon began his career serving as Director of Payor Contracting for HCA in 1993. Many years later in 1999, he began working for Cigna Healthcare in Nashville, Tennessee as the Director of Provider Contracting until he took a position in 2004 as Field Vice President of Provider Contracting for Humana.
He was promoted by Humana in 2010 and became the Director of Provider Contracting. In 2013, He then accepted a position as Director of Contracting with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee in Nashville before being offered with an opportunity to become the Senior Manager of Managed Care Sales and Service with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2014. Bryon moved to Jackson, Mississippi in 2018 to become the Vice President of Provider Network Management and Operations for Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, Inc. He moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in January of 2019 and proudly accepted the position as Assistant Vice President of Payer Contracting for CARTI Cancer Center.
Bryon enjoyed gardening, fishing, running, and hiking with his brother-in-law, John. No matter where Bryon moved, he proudly supported the State of Tennessee. Whether it was University of Tennessee Volunteers, the Tennessee Titans, or the Nashville Predators; he was a Tennessee fan through and through. He was a family man and cherished the time he got to spend with them. His children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments. His legacy will be remembered forever by all who knew his kind soul.
Memorial Contributions may be addressed to the American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).
