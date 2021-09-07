Bubba Cook, age 42 of Lebanon, passed away September 5, 2021. Bubba, an avid UT fan, was a hard-working teamster who loved his family and loved his friends like family. As a Licensed Captain he enjoyed boating at every opportunity. He also liked fishing, hunting and all things outdoors. He is irreplaceable and will be forever missed and loved by his family. A glass of “chocolate milk” or “Maker’s Mark.”
Bubba was preceded in death by father, Carlis Cook; and uncle, Hairl Cook. He is survived by daughter, Gracie Michelle Cook; mother, Debra Cook; sisters, Carla (Phillip Davis) Cook and Jennifer (Jeffrey Norrod) Cook; grandmother, Freeda Cravens; nephews, Skylar Davis & family, jayden Randolph, Austin Davis, Jackson Davis, Augustus “Gus” Norrod and baby Norrod; and his brothers from other mothers, Cajun Joyner, Jeremy Napper, Sammy Smothers, Adam Maddux, Matthew Twomey, Andy German and an infinite number of other friends and family.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 9 at 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 8 from 3-8 pm and Thursday, September 9 from 12 pm until time of service.