Bubel, Debra Jean “Debbie”, 64, of Old Hickory, TN, diedJuly 25, 2020.
Debbie was employed by Snodgrass and King for over 30 years. She enjoyed the beach and was a caregiver to many. She was the daughter of the late, Andy and Mary Doan Langolf. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Nelson.
She is survived by:
Children – Steve Bubel and Brian (Debbie Speck) Bubel
Companion of 21 years – Larry Haggard
Sister – Linda Nelson
Grandchildren – Madison Bubel and Elyzabeth Collier
Family and friends will gather from 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Debbie’s life. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com