Buford Hickman David, Jr., age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on September 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan David.
Mr. David is survived by his children, John David (Cherie); grandchildren, John Austin David, Hannah Reynolds, Josie David, and John David, Jr.; great grandchildren, Brinleigh David, Cassidy David, and Wyatt David.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10 at 2:00pm. The visitation will be held Friday, September 10 from 10:00am until time of service at 2:00pm.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.