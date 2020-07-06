Butler, Suzanne Williams, 63, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 30, 2020.
Suzanne was a 1975 graduate of Dupont High School and was retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department. Her family was the most important thing to her. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Joe Williams, and her nephew, Alex Hendrix.
She is survived by:
Children – Hayley Butler and Chad Butler
Mother – Beulah Carillon
Brothers – Mark (Heidi) Williams and Eddie (Rita) Williams
Sisters – Donna (Tom) Herrod and Joni (David) Hendrix
Granddaughter – Kamryn Butler
Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Kamyrn’s Scholarship Fund at MPD Community Credit Union.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com