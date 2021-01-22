Byron D. Barnes went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon Jan. 19, 2021 at the age of 70 years.
Born March 13, 1950 in Murphy, NC he was the son of the late Baxter and Reba Beaver Barnes. His life was filled with humble service - to the church, his family, his friends and his country. Byron led worship for decades in various Middle Tennessee churches, always sought to help his family and neighbors when in need and retired from the military after a 23 year career. He served 9 years in the US Navy during Vietnam and 14 years in the Army National Guard as part of the 130th RAOC Division during the Gulf War and Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Hudson Barnes of Watertown; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Baskin of Watertown; sons, Matthew (Missy) Barnes of Brentwood and Nathan (Lindsey) Barnes of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Alicia (Colin) Jennings, Zoe and Madison Baskin, Zachary, Eli and Tyler Barnes; sister, Janice (Roy) Burnette of Sylva, NC; brother, Marvin (Paula) Barnes of Rutherford College, NC; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown for graveside services and interment with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or samaritanspurse.org Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318