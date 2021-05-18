Carl David Groll passed away on May 10, 2021 at age 59.
The Memorial Service was 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.
Carl David Groll was born in Shreveport LA to Sherry Trice and Hank Groll. He lived his life to the fullest, owning his own business, a Vape store, and enjoying race cars, motorcycles, boating, and water skiing. He is survived by his wife Cindy Overhuls Groll, children Tanner Groll and Grayson Groll, mother Sherry Groll, siblings Stacey (Wendall) DePrang and Brice Groll, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Hank Groll and aunt Amia Kruithof. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.